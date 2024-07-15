Do You Want Peaceful and Relaxing Energy in Your Life?

Please join us on Sunday, July 28, for a two-hour workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Feng Shui, presented by Aelita Leto. Feng Shui is the ancient Chinese practice of creating a space utilizing specific objects to attain balance and harmony for the individual(s) residing in that space.

Aelita, a Feng Shui Master with over 20 years in the field, will use her vast knowledge and experience to explain how we can use Feng Shui in our own homes and yards. She will also advise us how to choose a professional if one prefers.

She has studied extensively Chinese Metaphysics, Daoist mysticism, and Christian mysticism; has received her Master of Chinese Energetic Medicine; and has been ordained Priestess. Her unique approach combines traditional wisdom with contemporary insights, making her a sought-after consultant for individuals, businesses, and organizations seeking to harmonize their environments for improved prosperity, health, and happiness.

Aelita writes, “Feng Shui focuses on the land’s natural forms and water flows, integrating them with human-built environments. By observing and adapting to these features, we create a balanced and harmonious living space. There are four criteria that are fundamental in Feng Shui. These include good location, wholesome form, smooth energy flow, and good feeling.

“Mountains symbolize stability and protection in Feng Shui. Integrating rocks and boulders into landscaping can effectively convey this stability. For example, during a consultation for a local business, adding a boulder and reshaping the front lawn to mimic rolling hills provided a grounding effect. This simple yet impactful change enhanced the property’s Feng Shui, resulting in increased sales and team harmony.

“Feng Shui involves managing the flow and containment of energy, or Qi, within a space. Typically, the energy moves from door to door, window to window, and door to window. This balance of Yin (calm, restful) and Yang (active, vibrant) areas is essential. Sometimes all it takes is repainting one wall and appropriately rearranging the furniture to achieve balance and the proper flow of Yin and Yang, energy movement and containment, without significant expense to you.

“Form is paramount in Feng Shui. Effective adjustments, whether significant structural changes or simple modifications like color changes, can profoundly impact a space’s harmony and functionality. This dynamic blend of art and science makes Feng Shui a valuable tool for adapting to our ever-changing environment, ensuring our spaces support and nurture us in every way.”

To learn more, attend the Metaphysical Explorations Club Workshop at the SaddleBrooke TWO Catalina Room on Sunday, July 28, for a two-hour workshop.

Registration is at 10 a.m., the presentation is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the wrap-up is from 11:30 a.m. to noon. If you have trouble sleeping, please bring a photo of your bedroom.

RSVP on our website www.sbmetaphysical.com so that we have enough chairs. Please note that a $5 guest donation is recommended.