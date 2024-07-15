And the Presidents Cup Winner Is … Maria Byers

The annual Presidents Cup is a match play tournament played over several days. Maria Byers won each of her matches and was awarded the coveted Presidents Cup on May 11. Congrats, Maria.

On June 11 Lady Niners enjoyed a delicious buffet lunch and business meeting with special attendees Jan Chanik, Molly Fullerton, Mike Roddy, and Mike Phillips. During the luncheon, Chris Hubbard, representing LPGA-USGA Girls Golf of Tucson, was presented with a $600 donation from the Niners. This active group of young ladies, ages five to 15, participate in several golf clinics and play days throughout the year.

The event chair for Niners Unite and LAGOS is Charlotte James. Niners Unite is set for Tuesday, July 16. Hosted this year by our league, a special scramble format is planned with the SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners and Lady Niners. This fun nine-hole event will be capped off with a delicious lunch of chicken fajitas and dessert.

While the temps rise and monsoons threaten, our ladies will be planning the LAGOS tournament. We always look forward to playing with our neighbors and friends in the SBWGA-18. More information about the Sept. 17 game will be available soon.

Stay tuned for news on the State Medallion Tournament. We will be represented by four outstanding Lady Niners: Lori Ward and Terri Tindal (gross category) and Pat Stead and Randi Tonnessen (net category).

A special thank you to Wanda Ross. Wanda served as our publicity/historian chair for over four years. Thanks for all the great articles, photos, and time spent, Wanda! We appreciate you.

If you have an interest in the SaddleBrooke Niners Ladies Golf Association, please contact our membership chair Leeann Ellingson at [email protected]. We are a fun and welcoming group of women who enjoy nine holes of golf.