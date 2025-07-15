2025 Men’s Niners Summer Cup Tournament

Steve Kotke



The SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners (SBMN) held their annual Summer Cup Tournament this June. The three-day format of the Summer Cup is very similar to the Ryder Cup, with two teams of 10 members and match play rounds.



The first round on June 11 was an alternate shot match, on June 14 it was a two-member best ball match, and the final round on June 18 was an individual match, with one player on each team playing the other. All scoring took into account the player’s handicap.



On June 11 Team Saddle took a narrow 3-2 lead over Team Brooke; however, in the second round on June 14, Team Brooke came back strong and took a 6-4 lead. In the final round on June 18, which was individual match play, the matches were close, but Team Saddle managed to win the tournament 12-8.



Everyone enjoyed the tournament, and we all celebrated together at the RoadRunner Café after the round!



