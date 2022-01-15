Cyclemasters Candy Cane Ride

B.J. Murray

The Cyclemasters had a wonderful time on the Candy Cane Ride on Dec. 18. We had a ton of fun added to our ride by the Morrisons and their beautifully decorated, but still fun, house.

We really appreciate Al and Pat Morrison and the work they do every year to help us enjoy Christmas. Al, a retired security guy with the Chicago Bears (13 years), and his wife, Pat, have been creating Christmas charm for 45-plus years. We asked the couple where they stored all of this stuff, and Al described how he created storage in the rafters of his garage. He must have done a really good job, given the beauty he makes for the holidays. Know that not only the outside of the house is a spectacle to see; the inside of the house is decorated from head to toe, every room including the bathroom. It is the only time we’ve ever seen bedspreads that light up!

The Morrisons turned on the outside decorations for the Cyclemasters and allowed us to take pictures in their driveway. Ted Belanger, our host for the day, handed out candy canes to each of the riders. Then everyone headed out to breakfast at a Cyclemasters’ house, Dave and Pam Corrigan’s. A great time was had by all, and the friendships we have with one another were appreciated.

Cyclemasters also had their annual Christmas party on Dec. 13 in the Activity Center. Here we heard all the updates on the upcoming special rides, including a bike and barge in the Netherlands, a trip to San Diego, and another to Wisconsin. We also did our annual membership drive (though you can sign up anytime) and then enjoyed a fantastic potluck.

Cyclemasters has both inside and outside rides. Inside rides are typically one hour and are broken into skill level. Inside SaddleBrooke rides last about an hour, followed with coffee at the Roadrunner Grill. Outside rides are longer and typically take two to three hours. E-bikes are welcome.