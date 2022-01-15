Calling All Fabric-aholics

Varda Main

Do you reach out to fondle fabrics, just because? Do you love creating things out of fabric, thread, yarn, wire, and other fibers? Do you love creating things where you don’t need to sew a straight line or make corners and points of pieces meet? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you need to check out the SaddleBrooke Fiber Arts Club!

At Fiber Arts, we believe in taking your quilt off the bed and putting it on the wall, on yourself, on a shelf. We believe in adding texture, surface embellishments, dyeing our fabric, and making our work three-dimensional. At our bi-monthly meetings, we have member-led demos and do group projects and challenges. We love sharing our knowledge of different techniques and materials. It is so inspiring to see how everyone interprets the same theme or incorporates the same technique/material.

Recent activities included making self-portraits, incorporating three-dimensional pieces in quilted wall hangings, fabric totems, houses, and birds.

Fiber Arts was founded in late 2019 by two fiber artists/art quilters, CarolAnn Small and Varda Main, and the club grew quickly. The club meets from 9 a.m. to noon on the first and third Thursdays of each month (year round) in the Agate Room of the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Crafts Center.

Fiber Arts will be hosting a special exhibit at the 2022 SaddleBrooke Quilt Show on Sunday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. We will also have a table at the SaddleBrooke TWO Recreation and Activity Fair on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 8 to 11 a.m., also in the MountainView Ballroom.

We look forward to seeing you soon!