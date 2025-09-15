Special Series on Catholic Social Justice

Leslie Fore

You are invited to the series of presentations on Social Justice at Santa Catalina Catholic Church. The series began on Sept. 7 with Care for Creation in honor of the Season of Creation in September.

The presentations will be on two Sundays a month at 1 p.m. in the Parish Hall and done simultaneously on Zoom. Teresita Scully, who has served on the Social Awareness and Justice Ministry of the parish and presented a series a few years ago, will again be the presenter. Teresita has a master’s degree in theological studies and 40 years of teaching experience, with Catholic Social Teaching as her specialty.

The presentation schedule is as follows:

Sept. 21: What the Creation Stories Teach Us

Oct. 5: Respect Life Month—Human Dignity

Oct. 19: The Seven Principles of Catholic Social Teaching

Nov. 2: Meals in the Bible and What They Teach Us

Nov. 16: The Dimensions of Solidarity

Dec. 7: Making Friends with the Bible, Aids to Appreciation

The presentations will be in the Santa Catalina Catholic Church Parish Hall at 14380 N. Oracle Road. You can also join the presentation via Zoom at the following link: us02web.zoom.us/j/82843944360?pwd=Drx3S4RiI6BeCMJIPW9aaUjZtTE9NN.1.

All are welcome. Please join us.