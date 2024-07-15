Texas Hold ‘em Tournament

Maureen Benigno, Coordinator of Texas Hold ‘em

Winners of our 12-week tournament from March 25 through June 10 are as follows:

1st Place: Terry Douglas

2nd Place: Jay Selnick

3rd Place: Kathy O’Connell

4th Place: Terry Jackson

5th Place: Mike Edmonds

Final-table winners from March 25 through June 10:

March 25: Bob Wainscott

April 1: Terry Jackson

April 8: Gary Oberg

April 15: Jay Selnick

April 22: Terri Tyer

April 29: Angie Stein

May 6: Jay Selnick

May 13: Terry Jackson

May 20: Maureen Benigno

May 27: Mike Edmonds

June 3: Kathy O’Connell

June 10: Mike Edmonds

Texas Hold ‘em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Sonoran Room in the MountainView clubhouse. Just stop by. There are no fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so it’s first come, first served. We play for bragging rights versus money. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].