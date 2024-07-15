Texas Hold ‘em Tournament

Maureen Benigno, Coordinator of Texas Hold ‘em
Winners of our 12-week tournament from March 25 through June 10 are as follows:
1st Place: Terry Douglas
2nd Place: Jay Selnick
3rd Place: Kathy O’Connell
4th Place: Terry Jackson
5th Place: Mike Edmonds
Final-table winners from March 25 through June 10:
March 25: Bob Wainscott
April 1: Terry Jackson
April 8: Gary Oberg
April 15: Jay Selnick
April 22: Terri Tyer
April 29: Angie Stein
May 6: Jay Selnick
May 13: Terry Jackson
May 20: Maureen Benigno
May 27: Mike Edmonds
June 3: Kathy O’Connell
June 10: Mike Edmonds
Texas Hold ‘em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Sonoran Room in the MountainView clubhouse. Just stop by. There are no fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so it’s first come, first served. We play for bragging rights versus money. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].