Chanukah Party Planned for November 29

The mission of the Jewish Friendship Group is to perpetuate the traditions of the Jewish faith in a social environment. In addition to our regular members, whom we haven’t seen since the pandemic, we look forward to seeing any new members who wish to join us.

The board is meeting to set up an activities schedule for 2022. Everything is dependent on SaddleBrooke’s policy for the pandemic. Unfortunately, we had to cancel programs in 2021, but we hope to be back on track next year.

We have resumed our activities with a September program in person with masks, or available on our Zoom network. We are resuming our popular women’s coffee in October, with one following in November. These coffees will be in someone’s garden with a maximum of 20 people.

The major event we are planning on holding is our Chanukah party on Nov. 29, with the blessing of SaddleBrooke’s pandemic policy (details to follow). We will be enjoying our usual brisket (or salmon) with yummy latkes and apple strudel after lighting the candle (first night, so only the one). And, once again, this will include the very important toy drive for the Diamond Children’s Center.

For further information, please contact either President Marilyn Anthony at [email protected] or Deputy President Susan Berman at 520-818-1954.