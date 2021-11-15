Sunrise Rotary Club News

Marsha Lindeken

SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary participated in the I Don’t Want It, You Can Have It Sale, held on Oct. 16. Members gathered treasures to sell, set up, and manned our booth. The proceeds from the sale benefit the 51 Homes Vets project. We have supported this project in many ways—helping to purchase mattresses, putting together nightstands, and sorting donated items that are used to furnish one-bedroom apartments for the vets (both men and women). Approximately 10 apartments are furnished each month. We are proud to say we are able to donate $500 to this project as a result of the sale.

Our next project is manning an aid station for the Tucson Marathon on Dec. 4. Here, we hand out water, juice, and snacks to the runners as they go by. Another project for December, the date to be determined, is cooking breakfast for the Golder Ranch Fire Department and their families. Our ongoing projects are helping out at the Golden Goose for their Moonlight Madness sale on the third Friday of the month and working at the Tri Community Food Bank in Mammoth. If any of these projects seem like something you would like to get involved in, or if you would like more information about our cause-based club, give Maggie de Block a call at 520-834-2564. We look forward to meeting new volunteers.