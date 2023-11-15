Celebrate the Holiday Season with SaddleBrooke Art Classes

Connie Kotke, Publicity Chair

The SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild hosts a variety of art classes for SaddleBrooke residents and their guests in the Topaz Room (conveniently located at the Arts and Crafts Center adjacent to the MountainView Country Club). Join your neighbors for enjoyable ways to acquire or fine-tune your artistic skills. Visit the Guild’s website at saddlebrookefinearts.org for details on classes starting in November and December:

A New Take on Pin Weaving, by Varda Main and Rhonda Kuntz. Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Using foam board, straight pins, a long needle, and a variety of threads, yarns, ribbons, and trims, you’ll quickly create a one-of-a-kind pin weaving. Learn ways to finish the sides, mount, and hang your piece. Those who have taken a class before will learn to add open spaces, change color/texture within rows, add beads, and more. You’ll go home with a finished piece.

Drawing with Colored Pencil, by Laurie Brussel. Four Tuesdays (Nov. 28 through Dec. 19) from 9 a.m. to noon. Colored pencil is a very impressive, sensitive medium. When used properly, the colors become luminescent. You’ll learn to use this medium to get the most valued results. Lessons in color theory and composition are also included to help you understand the total color drawing.

Step-by-Step Acrylic: Starry Night Silhouette, by Tracy Ann Holmes. Thursday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Perfect for painters of all levels, this class takes you through all the steps of creating an acrylic painting—from under-drawing to layering and detailing. You will take home a finished 9″ x 12″ piece of art.

Fancy Fellow Watercolors, by Karen Brungardt. Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn to use a Sharpie pen combined with watercolor to produce a fine-lookin’ rooster. This is a fun class where photos, Sharpies, and step-by-step instructions are included.

Come join our fun and friendly group! Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees.