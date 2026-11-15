Mark Albrecht

Don’t know the Ballroom Way? No worries. While you learn it’s okay to just Dance Your Way.

The SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club (SBDC) is about having fun. Most people join our club so they have access to all events throughout the year while making new friends. Why wait to start having fun? Join now and you can attend the club’s Holiday Dance Party on Dec. 11.

However, non-members may try one full month of Introductory Novice classes for free before joining. After that, if you are still undecided about joining the club, additional Novice classes will cost $5 per attendee per class. Membership dues of only $20 per year provide many benefits, including taking all classes at any level for free, select events for free, and discounts on monthly dance parties. So it costs less to join the club and get even more.

Check out our website at sbballroomdance.com, to see all upcoming classes and events. All SaddleBrooke residents are welcome to join at any time.

Introductory Novice Classes

Introductory classes are specifically designed for those who have never danced ballroom or are looking for a refresher on the basics. In December the Introductory Novice classes will be Intro to Rumba and Tango. These two dance styles emphasize the rhythmic beat and creative styling that makes dancers look their best.

December’s Introductory Classes are taught by our resident professional instructors, Ann and Dale Pizzitola. Known for their teaching method that makes dancing easy to learn, they are extremely patient and know how to encourage progress in a fun, supportive environment. Introductory Classes give dancers a balanced foundation of basic steps and elegant styling to give you confidence. Classes will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and 9, as well as a Review Session on the 16th, all sessions at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Mariposa Room at DesertView.

To register for the Novice classes, email countmein@sbballroomdance.com with your name and the classes you wish to attend. Schedules can change, so be sure to register to have the current time and location.

Level Two and Three Classes

For club members, the Level two and three classes for December will review a variety of dance styles (see the calendar for specifics). This will prepare you for the upcoming Holiday Party.

Level two and three classes are offered on Sunday afternoons (3 and 4 p.m.) and Tuesday evenings (5 and 6 p.m.) beginning on Sunday, Dec. 6 and continuing throughout the month. These classes are for those who want more than introductory patterns, or those who have some dancing experience. They are free for Club members, however, registration is required, so please sign up online.

Check our website throughout the year at sbballroomdance.com to see the current information about upcoming classes and events.

Remember, SBDC is where the learning continues and the fun never ends!