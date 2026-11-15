Annette Grant

What do Sonny and Cher, the Blues Brothers, a runaway bride, and Neil Diamond have in common? They appeared in a SaddleBrooke backyard for Krazyoke Two, raising $4,000 for SaddleBrooke Community Outreach’s Kids’ Closet!

Krazyoke began three years ago as a private karaoke party with a twist: neighbors dressed up, rehearsed, and performed! This year’s fundraiser featured two acts of entertainment, followed by open karaoke for audience members.

Hosted by Scott and Carol Whiting on Oct. 19, the party was postponed three days by fierce winds. Guests from across SaddleBrooke enjoyed beautiful weather, Catalina Mountains views, and Hollywood-style red-carpet photos.

Al Mollenkopf opened with a hilarious tale of a piano-playing rat, singing bullfrog, and surprise ventriloquist. Jeff and Annette Grant became Sonny and Cher for “I Got You Babe;” Mike and Lisa Jost rocked “Sweet Home Chicago” as the Blues Brothers. Joe Vidmar channeled Neil Diamond with “Play Me,” then joined Susie Paine for her soaring “Shallow.”

Nancy L’Hommedieu closed Act One with “Could I Have This Dance.” After intermission, she returned as the groom, with husband Phelps in a wedding gown and veil, for a hilarious “Chapel of Love.”

Other highlights included Jay and Susan Schweitzer’s Grease duet; longtime friends Midge Mollenkopf and Sue Colby’s “Carry On;” Scott Whiting’s “I Love This Bar;” and Cal Saulsbury’s golf parody “Itchy Twitchy Swing,” assisted by wife Janet.

Cecelia Fresh led “Respect,” backed by dancing “Freshettes” Annette Grant and Carol Whiting. Dana Wareing donned white go-go boots for These Boots Are Made for Walkin’, then joined Ted Duma for “Jackson.” Brian Lanier and Laura Gilliam, last year’s Christmas Golf Parade winners, performed “In Spite of Ourselves”—quite the “big door prize” of a couple! Scott Whiting and Jay Schweitzer wrapped up the scheduled performances with the aptly titled “Too Drunk to Karaoke”—a fitting finale to an evening of outrageous costumes and unforgettable entertainment! A crowd sing-along to “Margaritaville” and spontaneous late-night “We Are the World” closed the celebration.

Scott and Carol Whiting organized the evening with Jeff and Annette Grant; Jeff served as emcee. Thanks to Mike and Lisa Jost for the red carpet and photography; Al and Midge Mollenkopf for equipment; Missy Roberts for seating; Corey and Susie Paine for operating the soundboard and KaraFun lineup; Denise Titus for flashing a perfect “10” after every act to encourage applause; Lou Stephenson and Sandy Jones for greeting guests, checking them in, and collecting donations; and Movers and Shakers Corey Paine, Jamie Pack, Mike Jost, and crew for setup and teardown.

When SaddleBrooke comes together, wonderful things happen—especially for children in need.