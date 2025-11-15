Autumn Afternoon Teas at The Lavender Tea Manor

Carolyn Blair

November is the perfect time to gather with friends and family to give thanks and enjoy each other’s company! The Lavender Farm’s historic Tea Manor is the perfect location to enjoy an Afternoon Tea. Delight in the surroundings of the impeccably decorated manor for the autumn season (to include vintage turkeys)! New is the addition of Thursday Afternoon Teas, as well as our regular Saturday and Sunday Teas! Please keep in mind that we can host private Teas and parties as well. Our shop also has lovely gift ideas, so you can start your holiday shopping early!

Menu: Chicken salad sandwich on a croissant, brie cheese (with a touch of lavender) and sliced apples on ciabatta bread, potato cake, lavender macarons, lavender shortbread cookies, and pumpkin scones. Each guest also receives a mini lavender bundle and a muslin lavender sachet (value of $12). Parking is very easy along the Lavender Manor building. Sign up at www.lifeundertheoakslavenderfarm.com. Click on the Lavender Manor tab. We truly appreciate your support!