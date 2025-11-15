Wood Carvers Club

Jay Rosenlof

What do you do with a block of wood, a sharp knife or chisel, and a desire to create something? Have you ever tried carving something out of wood? Thinking about what you want to carve, how you want to carve the wood, and then how to finish it into the successful end of your project. It is challenging, thought provoking, relaxing, and fun! Who could ask for more?

You are so lucky living in SaddleBrooke. We have a good Wood Carving Club that meets in the Turquoise Room every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our club has basic carving projects to teach the use of knives and chisels. We offer individual instruction to help get you started on your first project. We have an assortment of woods to carve and tools to use. We also have a large library of books and magazines to inspire ideas for projects. Many of our books have ideas and tips about how to carve everything from animals, caricatures, spoons, and spatulas to toys and Christmas ornaments. And the books are free to borrow and use.

So, how do you get started with your ideas and projects? Come into the Turquoise Room on Tuesday morning to meet our members and see some of their projects. We will be happy to have you join us and start a project as the first step to being a true Wood Carver!

So, let the wood chips fly!

For more information, send us an email at sb.wood.carvers@gmail.com.