2025 SaddleBrooke Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade

Peter Giljohann

Mark your calendars! The 2025 Christmas Golf Cart Parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 15.

Over the past two years, nearly 100 beautifully decorated carts have participated, making it one of the largest Christmas cart parades in Arizona! No registration is required; however, only decorated carts are invited to participate in the parade.

Carts start gathering at around 4:30 p.m. at the golf cart parking area at the driving range of the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse. This is a fantastic place to see the carts up close before the parade kicks off around 5:45 p.m. Spectators are kindly asked to park undecorated carts and vehicles in the upper parking lot and walk down to the driving range.

The RoadRunner Grill will be open until 8 p.m. serving a special menu of food and drinks. The parade will return to the RoadRunner Grill around 6:30 p.m., so plan to stay and enjoy the festive atmosphere as the illuminated carts make their way down Howlands Highway for a spectacular finale!

This year, there will be awards to the Top 3 Best Decorated Golf Carts and Top 3 Best Decorated Homes. First-place winners will also receive a special prize donated by Battery Guy of Tucson and the SaddleBrooke Kartz Fore Kidz Program.

In the past, the parade attempted to pass by as many decorated homes as possible, but with so many carts, it has become challenging to keep everyone together. This year, the route will be shorter and will start on the SaddleBrooke Nine golf course and wind along the cart path of the first four holes before turning left on Ridgeview to the Catalina Rec Center and beyond. The focus will be on showcasing the decorated carts. We will have a map of the route published in November.

We encourage all residents to nominate beautifully decorated homes for recognition, no matter where they’re located in SaddleBrooke! We will publish the addresses of the top decorated homes, and the Parade Committee will judge these homes the night before the parade.

Volunteers are needed to help with traffic flow and parking.

If you’d like to help or have a home to nominate, please contact Pete Giljohann at pfspete@hotmail.com or 262-366-9193 or Pat Carney at patcarney483@gmail.com or 480-332-1585.