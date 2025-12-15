Consider Reexamining the Meaning of the Holidays

Suzanne Marlatt Stewart

December is a time of friends, family, fun, festivities, and food, but it is also a time of reflection and planning for the year ahead.

The winter festival predates all organized religions by millennia; we celebrate Christmas when we do because it aligns with the cycles of nature and of our lives. At the end of the year, when all seems so dark and lacking in life, the solstice finally passes, and the natural world is reborn in light.

The spiritual meaning of the winter festival has always been vested in the relationships we have. It is the time to come together and reflect on the meaning you have in each other’s lives. With the days starting to lengthen and our focus being drawn towards holiday preparations, you need to remember to pause, reflect on the year just past, and consider what the year ahead holds for you. In terms of your goals and aspirations, what is your vision for 2026?

Just slowing down and thinking about the true meaning of the season can remind you of the importance of community. Other people give our lives meaning, and so often we don’t take the time to express our feelings in a positive way or feel insecure about letting people know how much they mean to us. The holidays isn’t just a time for family; it’s a time to meditate on our relationships, including the relationship we have with ourselves.

To have a good relationship with others, our relationship with ourselves needs to come first. We must first take care of ourselves. If we are not at peace with ourselves, how can we be a source of joy to others? By taking the solstice as an opportunity to think about the sort of life we each live, we can gain a sense of self-acceptance and peace that is necessary to openly express our feelings to others.

The season is for new beginnings, looking at how you can enrich your relationships with friends and family. Also, to be aware of others on our planet who are suffering. Use the next few days leading up to the year’s end to look at what changes need to be made in your lives to bring you closer to the people who matter most.

Our grandkids still talk about two experiences that have had a lasting impression. One was taking them to a rock-climbing facility where they scaled high walls and felt a sense of accomplishment. The other was an indoor wind tunnel where they overcame their fears and floated in the air. It’s beyond just a pile of presents. Consider making lasting memories with the ones you love.

The next service at DesertView Performing Arts Center is on Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. Experience a joyous event filled with love, music, and fun with Rev. Dr. Jonathan Zenz. Consider making a tax-deductible offering to cover theater rental and miscellaneous expenses.

Rev. Suzanne, a resident of SaddleBrooke, is an independent writer and speaker. She was ordained non-denominational, representing all faiths, and her focus is “inclusive.” Email: spiritualoccasions@outlook.com