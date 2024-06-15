Artwork To Enhance Our Community

Electrical boxes, walls, and other infrastructure in SaddleBrooke can detract from our beautiful Sonoran Desert surroundings. To remedy this situation, representatives from both SaddleBrooke One and SaddleBrooke TWO reached out to the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, along with other artistic groups, to develop colorful murals along major roadways like Ridgeview and Clubhouse Drive.

The first evidence of this project can be seen on a large utility box on Clubhouse Drive next to the entrance to MountainView Golf Course hole number 6. Artist Eva Langdahl and her husband accepted the challenge to update a mural that was painted several years ago but had faded from our strong Arizona sun. Many residents had an opportunity to enjoy their progress along the way, and the end results are spectacular!

Matt Kambic, board president of SaddleBrooke TWO, said in a recent email, “I am always amazed at the gifts some people possess … I want the community to know the contributions of our Art Guild in general, and Eva Langdahl specifically, for this effort to enhance the beauty of our community.”

Watch for more impressive works along the Ridgeview corridor in the future, compliments of our creative SaddleBrooke residents.