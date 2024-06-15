Ceramics Club Supports Local Charities

The spirit of giving was alive and well at the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club’s annual member party, where generosity met creativity. Through a silent auction and a lively 50/50 drawing, the club raised funds to support two vital organizations: SaddleBrooke Senior Village and IMPACT of Southern Arizona.

“It was hard to choose between all of the amazing organizations in our area, so we took a vote, and voila!” quipped Co-president Helen Avery, reflecting the enthusiasm of the club’s members.

Supporting Local Seniors with SaddleBrooke Senior Village

Senior Village holds a special place in the hearts of SaddleBrooke residents. This unique organization, fueled by a group of talented volunteers from the community, offers invaluable support to neighbors and friends in various aspects of their lives. Whether it’s assisting with transitions to new living arrangements beyond SaddleBrooke, providing aid with home automation like setting up Alexa or troubleshooting tricky TV remotes, or offering help with important legal documents through their Forms and Documents team, Senior Village is a lifeline for many.

IMPACT of Southern Arizona: Making a Difference Across Communities

The Ceramics Club’s support also extends to IMPACT of Southern Arizona, a local organization with a far-reaching impact. From maintaining a food bank to providing food and nutrition education, senior services, clothing and personal items, community education, job resources, and youth programs, IMPACT touches the lives of countless individuals. Their services span a wide geographic area, to include residents of Catalina, as well as those located in Sabino Canyon to Marana, including communities along the Pima-Pinal border and beyond, such as San Manuel, Oracle, and the Copper Corridor of Pinal up to the town of Mammoth.

A Community Coming Together

The choice to support these organizations reflects the caring and community-focused nature of the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club. By coming together and channeling their creativity into fundraising efforts, club members are making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need within and beyond their immediate community. With their generosity and spirit of giving, they exemplify the true essence of community support and solidarity.