Art & Wine; Wine Is a Popular Event

Connie Kotke

The next Art & Wine event, sponsored by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild, is set for Tuesday, Nov. 28, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Activity Center (64518 E. Galveston in SaddleBrooke One). Join your SaddleBrooke friends and neighbors to complete an acrylic painting in a seasonal theme while enjoying a sack supper and sipping on wine or water.

For just $49 per person, you’ll get an enjoyable evening that includes your art supplies, an apron, food, and two glasses of wine. The instructor and several Guild helpers will guide you every step of the way to make sure you have a fun and memorable experience.

On arrival, you can expect a lively room filled with your friends and neighbors, a relaxing beverage from the “bar,” and a chance to mingle and chat before finding your favorite seat. As you finish eating, don your apron and study the pencil drawing on the canvas. A tray of acrylic paints appears, and off you go with step-by-step instructions.

These evenings fill up fast, so register today at www.saddlebrookefinearts.org (click on “Event Calendar” and locate Fall Art & Wine Event on Nov. 28).