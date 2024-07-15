SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters Quarterly Breakfast

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters held their quarterly breakfast in May to present the awards for the quarter and past year. The following awards were presented:

The 2023 Charles Schwab Tournament prizes were handed out by our sponsor Jeff Shields of Charles Schwab to the following putters:

First place: Jim Jevne, second place: Gio Fiorino, third place: Dave Rutkowski

The 1st Quarter awards were handed out by Tim Wilcox of Sonoran Investments to the following putters:

Lowest Gross Score Average: First place: Jim Jevne with a 36.2, second place: Dave Rutkowski with a 37.6, third place: Mike Shave

Lowest Net Score Average: First place: Mike Bonicelli with 33.67, second place: Steve Van Berkom with 35.33, third place: Roy Ramsey with 35.75

Scott Baker handed out awards for most improved putters since the previous quarter: First place: Roy Ramsey with a 6.8 stroke improvement, Mark Denholm with a 5.4 stroke improvement, third place: Jim Luke with a 4.0 stroke improvement

The breakfast was then served, and while we ate, Jeff Shields and Tim Wilcox gave the 42 members who were present financial advice for the coming quarter. The meeting ended, and everyone went down for our weekly tournament.