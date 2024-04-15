A Rare Opportunity in SaddleBrooke

Connie Kotke

For more than 40 years, Etherton Gallery in Tucson has been the prime destination for collectors and fans of post-World War II photography. The gallery is known for its museum-quality exhibits and vast collection of vintage and contemporary photographs that are truly works of art.

Now, SaddleBrooke residents and their guests can see and learn about some of these photos—and the camera equipment and methods used to capture them—right here at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Join us for this free event on Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 6 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Daphne Srinivasan from Etherton Gallery (340 S. Convent Ave. in Tucson) will share a visual slideshow that promises to awe and inspire everyone in the audience. Srinivasan was invited by the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild. “We are so fortunate to have someone of her caliber and experience come to our community,” said Guild member Marilynn Davis. “We’re expecting quite a large turnout for this event.”

In countless national and international exhibits and art fairs over the years, the Etherton Gallery showcases the icons of historical photography as well as contemporary artists who are changing its course. The gallery has placed work in many public collections, including the Library of Congress and the National Gallery in Washington, D.C. It is dedicated to making great works of photography accessible to novices and experienced collectors alike.

Membership in the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild is only $25 per year and includes monthly meetings, open studio, non-critique sessions, Art Salon discussions, opportunities to exhibit and sell your work, and so much more. Guild members also enjoy a discount on class fees. Visit www.saddlebrookefinearts.org for details.