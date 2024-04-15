Cyclemasters Ride in Tour de Cookie

Cindy Holm

More than 40 Cyclemasters members joined the Marana Rotary’s Tour de Cookie, which was held in early March. This sweet fundraising event, which combines cycling and cookies, supports various local, national, and international service projects undertaken by the Marana Rotary Club.

Riders enjoyed a casual 33.5-mile loop along The Loop river bike path, stopping at 12 stations along the route where they were handed cookies by community organizations and businesses. If eating 12 cookies along the way was too much for some riders, no problem! Each rider was given a “cookie bag” to carry the cookies to enjoy at a later time!

If you are interested in learning more about the activities of the Cyclemasters club, visit our website at saddlebrookecyclemasters.org.