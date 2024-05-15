2024 Men’s Niners Beat the Pro Tournament

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners (SBMN) held their annual Beat the Pro tournament on March 27. The weather was fabulous on this spring morning, and we had the opportunity to play with Jane Chanik, head golf professional, and Mike Roddy, director of Golf & Grounds. It was a very fun event, with everyone playing in a two-person scramble.

We want to thank Jane Chanik for her endless efforts in creating a welcoming, fun, and educational golf environment and Mike Roddy and his crew for the incredible job they do on providing us three pristine courses at SaddleBrooke One.

The SaddleBrooke Men’s Niners is a friendly, competitive venue for golfers who play every Wednesday morning. We have an exciting year of golf planned. Visit our 2024 Golf Schedule on the SBMN website at saddlebrookem9.azgolf.org.