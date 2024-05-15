MOVE Across 2 Ranges 2024

Ruth Caldwell

On Feb. 24 the annual MOVE Across 2 Ranges hike was held. This is a fundraiser for the Parks & Recreation of Oro Valley and Marana. The hike has four length options (8-mile, 10-mile, 16-mile, and 20-mile) with part of each hiked in the Tortolita Mountains, then a drive across to Catalina State Park where the final mileage is hiked in the Catalina Mountains. This year the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club had representative hikers in each of the mileage categories!

Representing the 20-mile hike were Margaret Valair and Kaori Hashimoto.

Representing the 16-mile hike were Terry and Sharon Hughes and Aaron Schoenberg.

Representing the 10-mile hike were Ruth Caldwell, Bruce Olson, Arlene Daigle, Maria Szentirmai, Barb Rutt, Missy Rodey, Cheryl and Dean Werstler, and Bobbi Nichols.

Representing the 8-mile hike were Marc Humphrey, Linda Eglin, and Don Taylor.

Following the hikes, an afterparty is held at a picnic area in Catalina State Park with food and beverages provided, as well as a raffle with Summit Hut prizes. This is a wonderful event, and I hope next year we will have even more SaddleBrooke Hiking Club hikers join us!