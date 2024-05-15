Rotary – May 2024

SSR Never Stops Supporting the Needs Of Others

Frank Shipton

Whether it’s helping veterans, supplying books for children, supporting the needs of the homeless, or for the Tri-Community Food Bank, the SaddleBrooke Sunrise Rotary (SSR) is ready to provide a helping hand.

In April, collaborating with several local area Rotary clubs, the SSR provided finishing touches (landscaping, building maintenance, etc.) at the Triangle Y YMCA Ranch Camp located in nearby Oracle, Ariz.

If you are interested in offering a helping hand, contact Frank Shipton at 805-279-2966.

Dan Watson and Barbara Barr Bengen

“This was so much fun!” is one thing all the players say about the annual Fore For Kids Charity Golf Tournament. Year after year, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has sponsored a fun tournament to raise funds for programs for children, students, and youth in our area. This year’s tournament was no exception. It was so much fun!

On April 22, 104 golfers participated in the 24th Annual Fore For Kids Golf Tournament at The Preserve Golf Club. The tournament is the primary fundraiser for the SaddleBrooke Rotary Club, and this year’s tournament raised over $40,000 in net proceeds, which will be used to support the youth in our community. The SaddleBrooke Rotary Clubs focus the majority of their efforts on our local area and the Copper Corridor communities.

The day of the tournament was warm, and playing conditions were excellent. The staff at The Preserve did a wonderful job of making sure the course was in excellent condition. The players teed off at 12:30 p.m., and an awards dinner was held afterwards in The Preserve Dining Room.

Tournament Chairman Dan Watson said, “We have a great committee of volunteers who come together each year to make sure that Fore For Kids is a success. We’ve received lots of positive comments from players who are looking forward to returning for our 25th tournament.”

SaddleBrooke Rotary Club President John Oszust added, “I couldn’t be more pleased with the tournament. Golfers have such a great time, and this was our most successful tournament to date. I appreciate the support of our many sponsors and, of course, the golfers who came to play.”

Proceeds from this annual fundraiser support programs for children, students, and youth in our area. Various organizations submit grants to the Rotary Club for funding. In the past, the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke has funded programs such as robotics programs, horse therapy for special needs children, golf lessons and character education for inner-city youth, sewing lessons for teens, girls softball programs, children’s 4th of July activities, afterschool tutoring, and so much more. The list of programs for children and youth goes on and on and on. It will be exciting to find out which programs will be funded this year.

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke is open to friends, neighbors, businesses, and organizations in SaddleBrooke, SaddleBrooke Ranch, Oro Valley, Catalina, Oracle, and surrounding communities. This club has won multiple awards annually in areas such as member growth, member retention, and awards for how the club operates. The club has even won an award for having fun!

The Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. for lunch at the Ranch House at SaddleBrooke Ranch. Next we meet in the ballroom, followed by an educational program or speaker. All are welcome! For more information, check out saddlebrookerotary.com or contact the club’s membership chair Diane Demeroutis at [email protected].