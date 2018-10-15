Dr. Ryan Kretzer October 22

Phyllis Ketring

“Oh, my aching back!” Those words have been spoken by about 80 percent of the adults in this country.

When conservative back treatments like physical therapy or medications fail, surgery may be considered as an option for pain relief. What happens when surgery doesn’t relieve the pain or new pain occurs? Spinal fusion surgery may be a solution. Learn more about the process, its strengths and limitations at Health Night Out on October 22 when noted neurosurgeon Dr. Ryan Kretzer addresses the group in the MountainView Ballroom.

Dr. Kretzer practices at Arizona’s premier brain and spine specialists, Western Neuro, near the St. Joseph’s Hospital campus. Before joining Western Neuro, Dr. Kretzer attended The John Hopkins University for his undergraduate work and continued there in medical school through residency. He completed his spine neurosurgery fellowship at The John Hopkins and served as a clinical instructor in neurosurgery.

He is the recipient of numerous awards, scholarships and grants for his clinical and research work related to spinal conditions and medical devices. Dr. Kretzer serves as a peer reviewer for The Spine Journal and has been the co-author of more than 30 published journal articles and eight chapters in medical textbooks. Dr. Kretzer, who is board certified in neurosurgery, is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and a fellow member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host Dr. Ryan Kretzer on Monday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.

Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke One and TWO and The Preserve and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.

The Bistro will offer a special menu on Monday night, so you can enjoy a casual dinner and then join the group down the hall in the ballroom.