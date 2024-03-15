You’re Invited! Southeast Pinal County Master Gardener Garden Fair

Join your Southeast Pinal County (formerly SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch) Master Gardeners for our Spring Garden Fair. You can attend the event on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to noon at the SaddleBrooke TWO MountainView Clubhouse in the Ballroom West and on the patio. The clubhouse is located at 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd. in SaddleBrooke. There is no charge.

Our fair will have a variety of tables that you can wander among at your leisure. Stop at a table to learn about gardening practices and techniques for caring for palms or cacti. Pause to hear a Master Gardener explain how to prune, irrigate, handle plant pests, use the proper tools, grow plants in containers, and much more. If you have plant questions or problems (pictures help), you can receive an answer at the Ask Your Master Gardener table, or you can schedule a free visit to your home. Gardening products, container gardens, and plants will be for sale.

You can visit our website at extension.arizona.edu/southeast-pinal-county-master-gardener for gardening articles, plant lists for our area, and copies of our newsletter. See the “Events” area for more information on our upcoming free community presentations. Also on the website you can sign up for the free newsletter under the Desert Garden Buzz or a home visit under Plant Helpline.