The SaddleBrooke Singers Sing ‘60s Hits!

Cheri Emahiser

It’s almost time! Get your tickets now! Sunday afternoon, April 7, is a perfect time to reminisce over the songs of your youth. Don’t miss hearing us take the roof off with our choral rendition of “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Clubs Band.” We create an astounding sound and a rollicking rendering of the tune with our 32 harmonizing voices. Don’t regret missing the opportunity to hear that Beatles song and many more.

Purchase tickets for folk! rock! paradox! at dvpac.net or the DesertView Performing Arts Center Theater box office for our 4 p.m. matinee on April 7.

Time to Dress Like a Hippie

Our spring concert is directed by our immensely talented Tanya Elias. She has selected songs you may have heard on a Saturday night while dragging the gut in a hot car rumbling with glasspack mufflers and a Holley 4-barrel carburetor. Were you dressed in a mini skirt or button-down shirt while you cruised and listened to the radio belting out “Born to be Wild,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”? Come conjure up those old psychedelic memories and see the Singers dressed in a kaleidoscope of ‘60s attire. Get ready to hear your neighbors sing numerous solos and an ensemble of six voices crooning “Moon River.”

You Must Hear Our Professional Jazz Pianist

You will love listening to the SaddleBrooke Singers’ accompanist. Sly Slipetsky will perform one of his intricate solos, and you don’t want to miss hearing him pushing the harmonic and rhythmic boundaries of his piece. The incredible way Sly decorates an existing melody with his embellishments will amaze you. Rumor has it he will be riffing on a Bobby Darin tune. If you want to listen to Tucson’s outstanding professional jazz pianist, buy that ticket!

We Appreciate Our Sponsors and Community Support

The SaddleBrooke Singers have been singing for more than 25 years, but we have concerns about our ability to continue to do so. Sponsors keep us singing, and we are thankful for them. They are listed on our website and in our concert programs. Why not consider being a sponsor of the Singers so you, too, can have your name in lights on the theater backdrop?

We are looking forward to hearing your loud applause and seeing your smiles while you listen to our amazing music on a Sunday afternoon. Please bring a group of friends. We want to fill every seat. We love to sing to enthusiastic SaddleBrooke audiences.

Reserve your seat now. You will leave the concert feeling joyous. We guarantee it!

Our website www.saddlebrookesingers.org includes information on how to participate as a sponsor. Please contact Claudia Kistler for more information at 520-306-2113.