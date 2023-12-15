Wonderful World of Waltz

Judy Saks

Dale and Ann Pizzitola, our resident professional ballroom dancers, will be teaching Beginning and Intermediate Waltz classes on Sundays and Tuesdays in January, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The Beginner class will be held in the MountainView Ballroom at SaddleBrooke TWO on Sundays at 3 p.m. and Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. The Intermediate class follows at 4 p.m. on Sundays and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Registration is required. Sign up on our website sbballroomdance.com or send an email to [email protected]. Classes are free to members, and a nonmember may attend one free class to make sure it’s a fit before joining.

Novice Dance Program

New to dancing? Join our Novice program, and Ann and Dale will have you up and dancing with ease. Novice classes are held at 4 p.m. in the Vermilion Room of the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse.

The focus will be on tango and hustle on Monday, Jan. 15, and waltz and rumba on Monday, March 4.

Please register for these novice classes online at [email protected]. Include your name and the classes for which you are registering. No prior dance experience is required, and you don’t need to be a member of the club to attend.

A Novice Practice Party will be held on Jan. 19, 2024. These parties are designed to give novice dancers a supportive practice environment and focus on dances covered in the novice classes.

Activities Fair, Jan. 20

On Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, SaddleBrooke will hold its Activities Fair in the MountainView Ballroom of SaddleBrooke TWO. Be sure to stop by the SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club’s booth for answers to any questions you may have and to pick up additional information about our club.

Dances and Practice Events

SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club holds multiple dances and practice sessions weekly and monthly. Please check out our website sbballroomdance.com for all our events, activities, and classes. Remember, SaddleBrooke Ballroom Dance Club is where the learning continues, and the fun never ends.