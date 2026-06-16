Winds and Strings Summer Concert

Dawn Walker

Watch this space! SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings (SBWS) summer concert will include several pieces from the American Folk Tradition in honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Details are still being worked out, but the concert will be held at The Holy Way Presbyterian Church 4040 S Bilbray Ave, Tucson, AZ 85746. This is the home church of our music director, Jesus Jacquez, where he is also the music director.

The concert date will either be July 18 or July 25, and will either be at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.

We are a no-audition ensemble and are especially looking for Bassoon, Trumpet, Horn, Euphonium, Tuba, and Percussion players, but welcome all musicians of intermediate level and above. We rehearse Friday mornings in SaddleBrooke and Catalina. For more information, contact us at: info@saddlebrookewindsandstrings.org.

SaddleBrooke Winds and Strings (SBWS) is a community wind ensemble based in SaddleBrooke. Started in 2013 with a small number of people in a household living room, the group has grown to the 40 to 50 piece ensemble you see today. It is dedicated to servicing musicians of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels while providing exceptional performances throughout SaddleBrooke and the greater Tucson area. Under the direction of Jesus Jacquez since 2023, the group performed concerts with colorful themes full of imagery and unique antics that other community ensembles and audiences do not have the opportunity to experience. SBWS performed alongside poetry readings, with concert pianists, in full costume on Halloween, alongside an entire choir, with dancers from the University of Arizona School of Dance, with a 100 year old trumpet soloist, and in various other unique settings. Regular audience members and fans of the band describe the performances as “unique and exceptionally entertaining” and the conductor as “energetic and fun to watch”. Saddlebrookewindsandstrings.org.