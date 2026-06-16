Open During Construction

Carol Merlini

As you may have noticed the SaddleBrooke One Craft Center and gift shop have been all but demolished. What happened to the groups and clubs that met there? Well, as for the Monday Sew Busy Cut-ups and Tuesday morning Sew ‘n Sews its business as usual. They still meet from 9 a.m. to noon every week but now as a combined group on Monday in the Coyote Room down stairs in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse. This schedule will continue throughout the summer or until the Craft Center renovations have been completed. The ladies are super busy sewing personal projects and items for charities such as tote bags, plush animals for children or whatever is needed. Recipients of the charitable items have included Casa de los Niños, Sister Jose’s Women’s Center, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach and Ronald McDonald House. If you have questions or wish more information please text Judith Hans at 520-818-8325. Come join our camaraderie and help us with these projects and get out of the heat for a while. You will be glad you did.