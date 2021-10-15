What’s Happening Onstage? CCP Dinner Theatre’s An Evening Of One Acts

Andrea Molberg

Cast members have been chosen for Community Circle Players’ (CCP) An Evening Of One Acts, the charming November dinner theatre production in a new format. On the newly refurbished MountainView stage will be a series of eight short, stand-alone plays, interspersed with a delightful meal. What a post-Halloween treat! These tender, funny, one-act plays and their casts are sure to please dining audiences.

CCP producer, Shawne Cryderman, welcomed the 34 individuals who auditioned for this year’s unique production. Now busy rehearsing are veteran actors and actresses Ron Andrea, Ralph Carlile, Casey Domalewski, Patty Gregory-Burke, Monica Gustafson, Mary Kopp, Andrea Molberg, Karen Moore, Jay Schweitzer, Lydia Strickland, and Jim Ward. Eagerly joining the troupe for the first time are Mark Albrecht, Jim Burke, Peter Frank, Marilyn Ginther, Liz Houser, Carol Henry, Phelps L’Hommedieu, Lori Lyle, Al Weigel, and Douglas Wolf, along with the stage manager, Dana Goldsmith.

Photographer Steve Weiss grabbed shots of the cast and crew for these eight fantastic shows, which range in length from four to 10 minutes:

Oh, Those Antiquities: a museum comedy by award-winning playwright Luigi Jannuzzi

Love Sonnet: Michael Leeson’s serious drama with some funny lines

1-555-HELP-ART: Jannuzzi’s museum comedy with Socrates trying to escape

Faro Rides Again: Allan Miller’s comedy, complete with a dog and sound effects

Stain: a laundry mishap dramedy by Odel Gross

INTERMISSION: Allan Miller’s dramedy with a couple deciding to leave a play, or each other

Conversation 2001: Marcia Rodd’s comedy about futuristic dating for seniors

I’m Herbert: Robert Anderson’s two-person comedy about past relationships

While the performance format for An Evening Of One Acts may be new, patrons can, as always, count on a lovely dinner with salad, entrée, dessert, and no host bar, plus the wonderful entertainment you’ve come to expect from CCP. The menu? A strawberry champagne salad, 8 oz. sous vide caprese chicken entrée served with rice and roasted asparagus, and a three-layer chocolate mousse tower for dessert. The $49 tickets include the dinner and performance and go on sale at 8 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration Building, or online at noon beginning Oct. 5.

Every performance will be on the recently renovated stage in the MountainView Ballroom. Seating will be at tables of six in half-moon style so that everyone will have a terrific view of the stage and be safely spaced. Tickets can be purchased individually, or for an entire table if friends and neighbors want to enjoy the show together.

Mark your calendars and get your tickets. This is a production you won’t want to miss!

Performance Dates:

Monday through Wednesday: Monday, Nov. 8, Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 10

Friday through Sunday: Friday, Nov. 12, Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale Oct. 5, starting at 8 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration Office, or online with a credit card.