Unit Happenings – July 2024

Unit Nine Happy Hour

Unit Nine had its monthly happy hour at the Vistas Restaurant at SaddleBrooke One on June 15. Twenty-eight members enjoyed a nice dinner and drinks at the Vistas after having them at the MountainView Grill the past eight months. Service was great, and a good time was had by all.

Unit 25 Dine Around

Ron Mazurek

About 18 residents of Unit 25 “hit the road” on June 10 and headed up to Oracle to meet at Nonna Maria’s Ristorante in Oracle for yet another Dine Around. The family-style restaurant is run by Frank and Angelina, and they go out of their way for SaddleBrooke units to make it easy and special. Typically closed on Mondays, the restaurant does private parties (like unit dinners) on Mondays, but they serve an abbreviated menu (chosen ahead of time) that is served cafeteria style. The private party setting makes for an ideal environment to visit, and Unit 25 made the most of it. We chose pizza plus baked ziti with delicious meatballs and kept eating until we had our fill, as Frank pushed out one different pizza after another, along with plenty of pasta! It was great having good Italian food so close to home in SaddleBrooke!

Unit 25 Brunch

Ron Mazurek

About 15 members of Unit 25 gathered together at the home of Sandy and Joe Pomerantz for a delightful late morning potluck-style brunch on June 8. Everyone brought a hearty appetite, as they were treated to offerings such as blueberry coffee cake, pecan sticky buns, baked fruit, waffles, bacon, sausages, and several different egg casseroles. The weather cooperated by not getting too hot too fast, and everyone agreed this was a nice change of pace of things to do for get-togethers. It’s a sure bet that it won’t be the last!

Unit 27 Activities

Sue Case

On a mixed-weather evening, June 22, Steve Sanchez hosted the monthly Snack and Chat. The attendees lucked out, because the neighborhood got rain before and after the event, but largely stayed away during the 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. event hours. Due to the time of year and possibly the unsettled weather, a smaller-than-normal group of Unit 27 residents joined their neighbors at Steve’s house. However, he had set up a long table indoors and a smaller one on the screened-in patio. As is often the case, most of the men stayed outdoors in the muggy heat, allowing the women plus a couple of men to sit comfortably inside. The conversations included, on the patio: golf; and indoors: summer vacations and visiting family.

The food that folks brought to share was appropriate for the season—no meatballs or heavy sandwiches this month! Instead, the table featured salads and lighter appetizers, plus a tasty quiche and warm creamed corn dip. However, the seasonal desserts included homemade rhubarb crisp and apple pie, just out of the oven. Yum!

Thanks, Steve!