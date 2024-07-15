‘Stuff the Bus’ for Mountain Vista K-8 School Is July 25!

Crystle Nehrmeyer, District Superintendent

Our annual “Stuff the Bus” events in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch are valuable opportunities for our students, staff, and community to come together and help the students at Mountain Vista K-8 School in Oracle start their school year strong. The event is traditionally scheduled right after school starts in August. However, to ensure our students and staff have the supplies they need to start the school year, the event will be held on the morning of Thursday, July 25.

To help us start our school year strong, we will gladly accept the following new, unopened school supply donations: wide-ruled and college-ruled notebook paper, mechanical pencils, blue or black ink pens, highlighters, colored markers, dry erase markers, erasers, disinfectant wipes, paper towels, crayons, colored pencils, earbud-type earphones for use with Chromebooks and tablets, white copy paper, composition books, 3-ring binders, scissors for children, plastic pencil cases or storage boxes, batteries (AA, AAA, and C are preferred), hand sanitizer, backpacks (for boys or girls), black permanent markers, construction paper, and Post-it notes. Although we appreciate our community’s willingness and interest in donating other items, our students and staff will only accept donations listed in this article on the day of the “Stuff the Bus” event. Our students and staff will be onsite to collect donations of school supplies. We will also gladly accept any cash or donations by check. We ask that checks be made payable to Oracle School District.

We look forward to seeing you on Thursday, July 25, between 8:30 and 10 a.m. at the SaddleBrooke Minit Market located at 63715 E. SaddleBrooke Blvd. and in SaddleBrooke Ranch between 10:30 a.m. and noon in the Ranch House Restaurant parking lot located at 31143 S. Amenity Drive. Thank you for your support of the Oracle Elementary School District and Mountain Vista K-8 School!