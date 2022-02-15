Unit 11: Great Neighbors and Friends

Lisa John and Shelia Ratza

Unit 11 has welcomed approximately 20 new residents in the last four years. We also have several original owners in our unit of 90-plus homes.

Our Social Committee reconvened recently to resume the planning of unit get-togethers in 2021. The committee, consisting of seven members, held four unit events, plus three Ladies’ Luncheons. One such event on Nov. 5, an outdoor potluck progressive harvest celebration, was attended by 40-plus neighbors and friends. We had three host homes, which had appetizers, soups, and desserts. A 50/50 raffle raised close to $100, which was donated to Senior Village. The weather was perfect, and the sunset was spectacular! The Ladies’ Luncheons enjoyed wonderful food at Wildflower restaurant on Sept. 24; a private, guided tour of the Tucson Museum of Art, along with a lunch, on Nov. 10; and a cookie exchange at Michelangelo’s on Dec. 8. The turnout for each luncheon was great, and the time with new and old friends was priceless! The Social Committee is busy planning future events, such as a bocce ball tournament and more luncheons.

Unit 11 is a great neighborhood, with multiple opportunities to connect and get to know each other and build more great friendships.