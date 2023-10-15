Two Major Golf Events

Sandra Murray and Shirley Hamann

SaddleBrooke One competed at the 2023 AZ Senior Women’s State Championship held Sept. 18 through 20 at Briarwood Country Club, Sun City West, Ariz. This prestigious tournament is 54 holes of individual stroke play, played over three days. Players are flighted according to age and handicap. Flights are as follows: Championship, Field Flights, Super Senior (age 70-74), Masters (age 75-79), Legends (age 80+).

SaddleBrooke One was acknowledged as the club sending the most players (11 ladies), an excellent turnout of women representing all ages and handicaps.

SaddleBrooke One excelled in the following flights:

Masters Flight Gross: 2nd Takeyo Eakin, 3rd Eila Sallaberry

Legends Flight Gross: 1st Joan Chyall, 2nd Gail Plimpton

Super Seniors Flight Net: 2nd Bonnie Westra, 3rd Patty Mawe

Trophies were awarded as follows:

Championship Trophy: Susan Wooster, AZ eClub-Central (amazing amateur handicap of +3.8!)

The Legends Championship Trophy (net): Marilyn Miller, Sun City West, Trail Ridge LA

Mo Cruikshank Memorial Trophy (best two scores for a gross team): AZ eClub Central

Mary Lou Sauer Memorial Trophy (best two scores for a net team): Grand Ladies Golf Association, 2nd place SaddleBrooke One, missing the trophy by a few points!

Dr. Ann Pittaman Memorial Trophy (blind partner): Bear Creek WGA, Grand Ladies GA; 2nd place Bonnie Westra, SaddleBrooke One, and Nancy Walters, Working Women’s GA, missing this trophy by a few points.

SaddleBrooke One gets many acknowledgments in the golfing community for participation in external events in Arizona. They participate in Catalina Cup, Kachina, LPGA-Amateur (Tucson Chapter), City WGA, AGA, and Southern District events held on golf courses in Phoenix and Tucson. May this golfing spirit continue to grow!

LAGOS Event a Success

The oldest golf event in SaddleBrooke was held on Sept. 19. LAGOS (Ladies Amalgamated Golf of SaddleBrooke) is a 9-hole event with ladies from SBWGA 18ers and 9ers playing together. Seventy-two golfers participated in the 9-hole event. The theme this year was Quail Strut and was co-chaired by Gail Plimpton and Donna Sehn. After nine holes of golf, the ladies had lunch together. Dr Mitchell of Oro Valley Eye Care sponsored prize money for Closest to the Pin and attended the lunch to present the prizes. The Closest to the Pin contest was held on Tucson number 8. Wendy Odell from the 9ers came within 10 feet, 11 inches, and Ruth Irving of the 18ers was 4 feet, 8 inches from the pin.

Flight winners:

Bobwhite Flight: Reenie Romey, Theresa Mares, Terry Hoffman, and Lynn Stewart

Gambles Flight: Sharon Kreutzen, Kathy Koffmam, Janice Hoover, and Marcia Munich

Sponsors for September were First Plaza Storage, Preventive Health Skin Care, Northridge Dental, Oro Valley Eye Care, Windows of Greater Tucson, and Westerner Products.

SBWGA-18 is grateful for your support.