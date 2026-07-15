Trio Swings into SaddleBrooke

Patty Wagon

The SaddleBrooke Western Heritage Preservation Club is proud to present the Kristyn Harris Trio in concert at the MountainView Ballroom on Tuesday, July 28, at 7 p.m.

Texas-bred musical powerhouse Kristyn Harris is noted for her powerful vocals, solid swing rhythm guitar style, clever songwriting, award winning yodel, and captivating stage presence. She has been named the International Western Music Association Entertainer of the Year six times. She is also a seven-time recipient of the IWMA Female Performer of the Year, and her latest album was most recently awarded the prestigious Wrangler Award for “Outstanding Western Album” from the National Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Kristyn currently keeps a heavy and widespread tour schedule all across the U.S. as well as internationally, both solo and fronting various configurations like the Kristyn Harris Trio—which includes Leah Sawyer on fiddle and Matthew Walton on steel guitar! When she’s not on tour, she’s living the life she sings about, and is regularly found in the saddle training her newest colt or with her herd of black angus cattle (the “Diamond K”).

Western Horseman Magazine named Kristyn as one of 10 women who make it “Cool to be Cowgirl.” (January 2022)

Tickets are available online through: KristynHarrisTickets.eventbrite.com.

This event is open to the public! East and West coast swing dancers are encouraged to join in the fun!

For more information, please call 520-904-1605.