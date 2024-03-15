The Tributaries Are Returning April 10

Barry Swartzberg

Tickets are going fast, so do not miss your chance to see and hear this awesome group! Last April, the Tributaries rocked the DesertView Theatre, playing to a sold-out auditorium for more than two hours in a benefit concert for the Oracle Schools Foundation. This talented group had an enthusiastic audience dancing in their seats and in the aisles, singing along, tapping their feet, and clapping to the music! The concert ended with an energetic crowd giving the band a well-deserved standing ovation.

The band will be playing an all-new concert consisting of a medley of songs from the many Tributaries shows they perform, such as Woodstock; Eagles; Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young; Linda Ronstadt; Simon & Garfunkel; and Good Morning Vietnam. (Mindy Ronstadt, niece of Linda Ronstadt, is part of this talented group.)

In addition to their great vocals and mesmerizing guitar work, the band pays homage to the artists and bands they are showcasing by sharing interesting bits of trivia about them. So, even if you have attended one or more of their shows at the Gaslight Music Hall or elsewhere, this will be an experience you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are now on sale for this April 10 concert. You can purchase them in person at the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration building, online through the DesertView website saddlebrooketwo.showare.com, or by calling 520-818-1000, Ext. 4.

This concert benefits the Oracle Schools Foundation, which helps fund the preschool and other educational programs at the Mountain Vista School in Oracle to ensure that these students have unlimited opportunities to succeed.