The SilverBelles Want You

Tami Peterson

Do you have a song in your heart and a spring in your step? Have you ever wanted to belong to a beautiful sisterhood?

Well, this is your chance to make that happen. We are looking for lovely women who want to dance. You don’t necessarily need to be an experienced dancer, just have a willingness to learn. It is scientifically proven that dancing is good for your body, mind, and soul and can add years to your life.

Come and check us out. We practice on Mondays at 8 a.m. in the Vermillion Room at SaddleBrooke One and Fridays at 8 a.m. in Arts & Crafts Room 3 by the SaddleBrooke One Fitness Center.

The SilverBelles are currently working on dances for their upcoming performance for the Sun City Singles Club on Feb. 23.

If you would like more information or if you have any questions, call Tami Peterson at 612-226-5949 or Terri Mullin at 719-310-6192.