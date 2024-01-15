The SaddleBrooke Gift Shop—Artisans Next Door

Mark Erickson

Hello friends and neighbors, we would like to introduce ourselves. For those of you who are not aware, we are a group of SaddleBrooke artisans who love our crafts and would like to share those with you at our gift shop. We invite you to come and visit us at our “little shop around the corner.”

Our little shop offers amazing prices, whether you are looking for a gift for yourself, to decorate your home, holiday shopping, a gift for someone special in need of a hospitality gift, or have visitors who need that exclusive and packable souvenir, we are there for you and can exceed your needs. We offer jewelry, fabric items, books by SaddleBrooke authors, floral arrangements, candles and body care items, game card holders and woodwork of all types, note cards and special occasion cards, photography, walking sticks, clothing, and original artworks.

We highlight a different artist each week. We will soon be featuring works by George Bone who specializes in game card holders and walking sticks. Karen Brungardt has pocket purses and potato bags—whoa, and books. Mary Clark is our weaver. Check out her winter scarves. Ann Everett works in resins and makes beautiful coasters. Mark Erickson makes copper and turquoise bracelets. And those carved birds—they look real. Kathy Evans, our newest member of the gift shop, is another author.

So, please stop by and pay us a visit and see what our artists have for you. We would love to chat while you peruse our selections.

We are located in SaddleBrooke One near the Fitness Center. Our new winter hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., so please stop by and say hi.