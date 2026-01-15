The Perfect Fit for SaddleBrooke!

TJ Duffy

Looking for a fun way to get active and connect with others? Our Red Ball Tennis (RBT) Program is the perfect fit! Designed for all levels, from those picking up a racquet for the first time to experienced players, we offer a welcoming community where you can learn, improve, and share your love of tennis in a relaxed and supportive atmosphere.

The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club, along with the United States Tennis Association (USTA), is introducing a third tennis option for you to enjoy. With slower balls, a smaller court, and simple, time-honored rules, you’ll be playing Red Ball Tennis with your friends in no time. RBT utilizes smaller, 23-inch tennis racquets and a slightly larger ball that is 25% as lively as a pressurized hard-court tennis ball. The RBT court boundaries are simply the service boxes, which measure 42 by 27 feet. (I don’t know about you, but I don’t cover the court quite as well as I used to.) Additionally, serving is underhand, and you get two serves.

Tennis REDesigned for You

Red Ball Tennis drops the pressure and dials up the fun of the classic game we all love. Whether you’re new to the game, coming back after a break, or just looking to get active, Red Ball makes it easy to jump in.

• A lower-bouncing ball helps you feel the game and develop your swing.

• Smaller, 23-inch tennis racquets that are easy to use.

• A reduced-sized playing area—tennis court service boxes (42 by 27 feet).

• Longer rallies mean more fun and faster improvement.

• Play with other RBT newcomers in a relaxed, social setting.

• Focusing on fitness, skill development, and match play understanding.

RBT is great for senior community members to introduce to friends, family, or colleagues. Red Ball Tennis makes starting simple and fun!

When?

Pop Tennis Drop-in: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m. starting in November and going through January

Where?

SaddleBrooke One tennis courts

Tennis racquets, red tennis balls, and on-court coaching will be provided by the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club.

“Beginning is half-done.” —Dr. Robert Schuller

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s rally!

SaddleBrooke Tennis Club: Dedicated to the health and enjoyment of SaddleBrooke residents.