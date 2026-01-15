Italian Heritage Club to Host Inaugural Event

SaddleBrooke is about to get a little more dolce vita. We are thrilled to announce the official launch of the SaddleBrooke Italian Heritage Club and our inaugural event on Jan. 24. All residents with Italian roots and their spouse/partner are warmly invited to join and attend.

This first gathering is all about connection, celebration, and community. It’s a chance to meet SaddleBrooke neighbors who share Italian heritage, swap family stories, enjoy lively conversation, and begin building a club centered on friendship, culture, and fun.

Why Join the Italian Heritage Club?

Our mission is simple: to celebrate the rich tapestry of Italian culture while fostering lasting friendships among neighbors. Our inaugural gathering will be a casual appetizer-style potluck “meet and greet,” offering an opportunity to share stories and connect with new neighbors.

Who Should Join?

The club is open to all SaddleBrooke residents with any Italian ancestry and their non-Italian spouse/partner.

Save the Date

Mark your calendars for a fun afternoon with your Italian neighbors at the inaugural event.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Action: Email us at sbitalianclub@gmail.com for more details.

RSVP Information

To help plan for this event, please email sbitalianclub@gmail.com and click on the link to complete your membership application. There will also be instructions for paying your $10 a year per person dues. You will then be emailed with the details for the Jan. 24 gathering.

Come say ciao, make new friends, and help make the Italian Heritage Club a vibrant part of the SaddleBrooke community!