The University of Arizona, Cooperative Extension, Pinal County Southeast Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to our Community Education Presentation on Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke Ranch Sol Ballroom, 31143 S. Amenity Drive, Oracle AZ 85623. Join us for a presentation on “The Evolving Gardener: Staying Active and Inspired.”

Do you enjoy gardening? Are you concerned about being able to continue to garden through the years? Join us for a fun and practical presentation with the seasoned gardener in mind. Deb North will share clever tips, time-saving techniques, and handy tools to help you keep enjoying your garden—without wearing yourself out. Whether you’re adapting your methods or looking for a few fresh ideas, you’ll leave inspired to keep your green thumb thriving—safely, joyfully, and comfortably. We hope you’ll join us!

Presented by Deborah North, Pima County Master Gardener. Her desire to grow things, to learn about best-practices, and to teach others how to garden has developed into her passionate endeavor.

For more information, please visit us at extension.arizona.edu/southeast-pinal-county-master-gardener.

University of Arizona, Cooperative Extension, Pinal

820 East Cottonwood Lane, #C, Casa Grande, AZ 85122

520-836-5221, extension.arizona.edu/pinal