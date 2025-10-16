SaddleBrooke Singers Rehearse for Upcoming Show

Cheri Emahiser

The SaddleBrooke Singers lit up the DesertView Performing Arts Center this spring with a dazzling performance that left the audience cheering on their feet. Dressed in sequins and formal attire, the ensemble delivered a vibrant program of Tony Award–winning Broadway hits, each number performed with heart, precision, and flair.

From stirring solos to rich harmonies, the concert captivated listeners from the first note to the final bow. The grand finale was met with a rousing standing ovation—an unforgettable moment that reflected the joy and connection shared between performers and audience. More than a concert, it was a celebration of music, talent, and community.

Looking ahead, rehearsals are already underway for the group’s upcoming Christmas show scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Dec. 7. For those who missed the spring matinee, there’s another chance to see friends and neighbors shine onstage at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. Mark your calendars—you won’t want to miss it.

We have some incredibly talented voices among the members of the SaddleBrooke Singers. Perhaps our director will ask Michael Nickerson, with his canorous tenor, to perform another solo. If so, you’ll be treated to an unusually warm and distinctive voice while experiencing the richness and depth of Mike’s vocal quality.

Born in Lansing, Mich., Nickerson grew up in a musical household where family sing-alongs were the norm. He added his trombone to the mix and continued performing through junior high, high school, and college, singing with the Michigan State Men’s Glee Club and the United Theological Seminary Chorus. Today, he lends his voice to the Resurrection Lutheran Church Spirit Singers.

Nickerson’s musical tastes span classical and contemporary—from Beethoven, Vaughan Williams, Dvořák, and Morricone to Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Frank Sinatra, and the Beatles. “Beforehand, I’m always a little nervous,” he says, “but once into it, nothing else matters.” Except, perhaps, for one memorable misstep: a sunburn during a Florida choir tour that left several soloists, including Nickerson, struggling to find their notes.

Beyond the stage, Nickerson’s academic journey is equally impressive. He holds a BA from Michigan State Honors College, a Master of Divinity from United Theological Seminary, an MA in urban geography from Miami University, and a Ph.D. in historical geography from Syracuse University.

He and his wife of 37 years have called Tucson home for five years after living in Nashville, Japan, Louisiana, Ohio, England, Tennessee, Colorado, Washington State, Montana, and Phoenix.

Come experience the magic of the SaddleBrooke Singers and the joy of live performance. We promise: no sunburns this time. For more information, contact Claudia Kistler at 520-306-2113 or visit saddlebrookesingers.org.