Texas Hold ’em Tournament

Maureen Benigno, Coordinator of Texas Hold ’em

Winners of our prestigious 12-week tournament from April 10 through June 26:

1st Place: Marianne Pinello

2nd Place: Terri Tyer

3rd Place: Mike Edmonds

4th Place: Angela Stein

5th Place: Gayle Boren

Final table winners from April 10 through June 26:

April 10: Bob Boren

April 17: Gayle Boren

April 24: Mike Edmonds

May 1: Debbie Klaetsch

May 8: Jim Grant

May 15: Ron Koehler

May 22: Tim Rupp

May 29: Terri Tyer

June 5: Robert Wainscott

June 12: Marvin Richter

June 19: Jack Porteous

June 26: Kathy O’Connell

Texas Hold ’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Sonoran Room in the MountainView clubhouse. Just stop by. There are no fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so first-come, first-served. We play for bragging rights versus money. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].