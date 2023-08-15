August 2023, Clubs & Classes

Texas Hold ’em Tournament

Pictured (left to right) are Marianne Pinello (1st place), Mike Edmonds (3rd place), and Terri Tyer (2nd place). Angela Stein (4th place) and Gayle Boren (5th place) were not available for the photo. (Photo by Maureen Benigno)

Maureen Benigno, Coordinator of Texas Hold ’em

Winners of our prestigious 12-week tournament from April 10 through June 26:

1st Place: Marianne Pinello

2nd Place: Terri Tyer

3rd Place: Mike Edmonds

4th Place: Angela Stein

5th Place: Gayle Boren

Final table winners from April 10 through June 26:

April 10: Bob Boren

April 17: Gayle Boren

April 24: Mike Edmonds

May 1: Debbie Klaetsch

May 8: Jim Grant

May 15: Ron Koehler

May 22: Tim Rupp

May 29: Terri Tyer

June 5: Robert Wainscott

June 12: Marvin Richter

June 19: Jack Porteous

June 26: Kathy O’Connell

Texas Hold ’em is held Monday evenings from 6 p.m. to approximately 8:30 p.m. in the Sonoran Room in the MountainView clubhouse. Just stop by. There are no fees. Please arrive prior to 5:55 p.m. We are limited to 48 players, so first-come, first-served. We play for bragging rights versus money. If you have any questions, please email [email protected].