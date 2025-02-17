Tennis Fun at SaddleBrooke

Debbie McGeehan

Girls just wanna have fun! Leave it to Sue Case to make sure of that! Tennis is not always about competition. It is also about the memories you make on the court with your friends while enjoying friendly matches.

Shortly after Sue’s husband passed away in 2010, she started playing full time in Jo Balk’s Tuesday group. Sue also played in a Thursday group. When the leader of that group, Marlene Matarazzo, moved from SaddleBrooke in 2015, Sue took over coordinating it. When Jo Balk developed medical issues and quit permanently in 2018, Sue took over that group and became the single coordinator for Tuesday and Thursday 3.0/3.5 ladies.

At present, there are 23 players, including subs. All the ladies are very welcoming, as this group serves as a non-threatening venue for new SaddleBrooke Tennis Club members.

Everyone has fun while working on improving their tennis skills. Sue is proud to say that many “alums” have left her group and moved up to a higher level. A few of these gals are Linda Foy, Shirley Dunbar, Fran Friedlander, Eva Landahl, Christine Noah, Anne Williams, and Sylvia Kirk.

Sue’s tennis group recently surprised her with some gift cards for coordinating Tuesday and Thursday tennis. Who would not like Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Bisbee Breakfast Club, and See’s Candies? If anyone has organized tennis groups, you can appreciate how much time, effort, and patience it takes! Sue will enjoy those wonderful gifts.

There are at least two other “organized” groups that many of the 3.0/3.5 ladies participate in. One is a Monday group coordinated by Jean Israel, and the other is a Wednesday group coordinated by Kay White. These groups play in the morning. Sue’s group of ladies play in the mornings in the summer months and in the afternoon during the colder winter months.

Join the fun! Call the Tennis Center at 520-825-0255 for more information on how to get involved.