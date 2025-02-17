SaddleBrooke Tennis Players Win Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals at Senior Olympics!

Debbie McGeehan

The Tucson Senior Olympics Festival is held annually. This year it started Jan. 4 and ended Feb. 2. The sporting events include ping pong (largest turnout), tennis, pickleball, swimming, golf, basketball, bridge, bowling, etc. The tennis event was held at El Conquistador tennis courts at Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center. Entry fee for each person to play each event was $10.

The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club had seven members play in this festival. All players were grouped by USTA Standards in the Ultra Senior Category (70+ years). All teams played eight-game pro sets. Gender doubles was played on Jan. 8, and mixed doubles was played on Jan. 9. The weather cooperated, with sunny blue skies; however, there was a bit of a chill in the air. It certainly kept the players moving!

JoAnn Bosworth and Mei Hand won the gold medal in the gender doubles! Melanie Murphy and Kathy Jensen have been participating in this event since 2007 and have won a medal every year! This year they came home with a bronze medal. Melanie has been competing in this event since 1999 and has won many gold and silver medals with her husband Ed in mixed doubles. Gary Rowell and Jim Abrahamson won the silver medal. They have played together in this event for several years and have always returned with medals!

This was the first year that Gary Rowell and Venita Ransom joined in to play mixed doubles, and they came home with a gold medal! They made it difficult for the competing teams to figure out their strategy with their crafty play! Jim Abrahamson and Debbie McGeehan have participated in this event for a few years. This year they won the bronze medal.

This Senior Olympics Festival is well organized by the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation. It is a very fun event and always exciting, as you never know who you may play against. It is a great way to represent our club and to meet new players outside of SaddleBrooke. Why not consider participating in one of the many venues next January?