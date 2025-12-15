Swim Club: Where Fitness, Friendship, and Fast Times Meet

Julie Adamen

The Arizona Masters Short Course Meters State Championship, held Nov. 1 and 2 at the Kino Aquatic Center in Mesa, Ariz., wasn’t just a swim meet for SaddleBrooke Swim Club. It was a celebration of fitness, friendship, and fearless fun in the water. With 21 swimmers aged 61 to 94, the team dominated the podium, but more importantly, they embodied a welcoming community where every swimmer belongs, whether chasing gold or simply staying strong.

Fitness First, Competition Optional

At SaddleBrooke Masters, the pool is a place of lifelong wellness and camaraderie. The team’s focus is on staying healthy, active, and connected—whether that means racing for medals or simply finishing a workout with friends. That inclusive spirit was on full display. Jack Fritz, 92, and Arlyn Melcher, 94, inspired awe with multiple wins, but they train alongside beginners who’ve never entered a meet.

The club’s mantra is simple: Show up, swim strong, and support each other—no experience required.

Camaraderie that Carries You

This year’s State Championship saw personal-best times, DQs, scratches, and even one joyful DNF (did not finish) in a relay that still earned cheers. Doug Springer (79) swept seven events, and Liz Stewart (70) powered through a 28:19.22 in the 1500 free. Every effort counted, because at SaddleBrooke, fitness is the goal, fellowship is the glue, and competition is the bonus.

The team’s 22 relay entries produced 20 victories at the Kino Aquatic Center, but the real magic happened between touches. High-fives echoed across the deck as swimmers of all ages shared encouragement and laughter. The Women’s 320+ 200 free relay (4:03.51) wasn’t just fast—it was a joyful showcase of teamwork featuring Jill Fritz, Patricia Tewksbury, Wendy Weinberg, and Theresa Ashton, all finishing strong together.

Friendship is the heartbeat of this club. Many members gather after workouts for coffee, stories, and celebrations. The water keeps them fit—the community keeps them coming back.

Open to All—Always

SaddleBrooke Swim Club welcomes everyone. Competitive swimmers train for state and national meets, while others swim for heart health, mobility, and stress relief. The club offers coached workouts, technique drills, and social swims at the DesertView pool. No tryouts. No pressure. Just a supportive lane and a friendly face.

Join the Splash

Whether you’re 60 or 90, a former All-American or a pool newbie, SaddleBrooke Swim Club has a lane for you.

Many members have rediscovered swimming later in life and call it one of the best choices they’ve made for their health and happiness.

The water’s warm. The team’s warmer.

Dive in—they’ll save you a spot.

For more info, go to saddlebrookeswimclub.org.