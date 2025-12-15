CycleMasters Ride in the El Tour de Tucson

Pam Elvy, Rod Hutton, Jim Doyle, Marc Elvy, Todd Hubbell, John Sohikian, Donna Sohikian (not pictured: Marty Herbert, Debbie Wheeler, Wendy Burns) Marty Herbert, Debbie Wheeler, Rod Hutton

How fortunate we are to have a major world-class bicycling event right in our backyard, the El Tour de Tucson. One of our country’s premiere bicycling events, the El Tour attracts bicyclists from around the world and has raised $150 million for charitable organizations since its inception in 1983.

On Nov. 22, the Saturday before Thanksgiving, more than 20 CycleMasters rode in this year’s El Tour de Tucson. There were CycleMasters riders in all three skill levels: a 102-mile century ride, a 63-mile metric century ride, and a 32-mile half metric century ride. This year’s ride was challenging. It was a chilly sunny day with rain predicted. During the first 30 miles of the 102-mile and 63-mile routes, bicyclists faced a brutal headwind while riding 6 miles up Pistol Hill on Old Spanish Trail Road. Several riders battled rain as they approached the finish line.

Congratulations to all our CycleMasters who completed the El Tour ride:

102 miles: John Boyd, Joel Ficke, Gerald Goode and Ed Watson

Particularly noteworthy are:

* Gerald Goode who took First Place for his age category (80s), completing the ride in 5 hours, 53 minutes with a 17.2mph pace. Truly an amazing feat at age 86.

* Joel Ficke who achieved Platinum status, completing the ride in 4 hours, 29 minutes with a 22.6mph pace at age 58.

* John Boyd for completing the ride in 4 hours, 47 minutes with a 21.1mph pace at age 60.

63 miles: Lynn Babbitt, Julia Boyd, Mike Donaldson, Jim Doyle, Marc Elvy, Pam Elvy, Alan Haga, Marty Herbert, Rod Hutton, Todd Hubbell, Laurie Loose, Ray Malaski, Mordy Rischall, Donna Sohikian and John Sohikian

Particularly noteworthy are:

* Marty Herbert for completing the ride on an e-bike in 3 hours, 41 minutes with a 17mph pace at age 73.

* Lynn Babbitt for completing the ride on a manual bike in 4 hours, 9 minutes with a 15.1mph pace.

* Mike Schmaltz for completing the ride in 4 hours, 4 minutes with a 15.5 pace at age 72.

32 miles: Tim Babbitt, Wendy Berns, Cheryl McMillen, and Debbie Wheeler

Particularly noteworthy are:

* Debbie Wheeler who took First Place among all e-trike riders completing the ride in 2 hours, 10 minutes with a 15mph pace. What a great success for Debbie.

* Tim Babbitt for completing the ride on an e-bike in 1 hour, 48 minutes with an 18.4mph pace.