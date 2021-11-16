One Heck of a Hoedown!

It was a Western theme that corralled the members of the SaddleBrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) for the annual BFF dinner and dance at the Cadillac Chaparral Steakhouse and Saloon.

The Sept. 30 hoedown encouraged members to bring a partner and dress in Western attire. Lassoes were not needed to get the different levels of dancers on the floor. Leaders Shirley Miller, Anne Romeo, Jeanne Fernandez, Diana Carbone, and Dorothy Wood had the dancers kicking up their boots to a rootin’-tootin’ song and dance program prepared by Terri Gage. The one-hour program, consisting of 21 routines, left everyone hootin’ and hollerin’.

During the program, members and their guests enjoyed wetting their whistles at the cash bar and a lip-smacking menu with choices of New York strip steak, pork ribs, chicken breast, hamburger, or veggie burger.

For many new members and guests, this was their first BFF. For some, it was their first time at the Cadillac Chaparral. When asked to comment on their experience, feedback included the following sentiments:

“We all had a boot-scootin’ good time at the Chaparral. Fun was our goal, and we met that in style! Our waitress was fantastic!”

“This was my first visit to the Chaparral. The SBLDC did an excellent job setting up this event. We had a lot of fun. The husbands loved the local fare, atmosphere, friendly staff, and customers. A fun cowboy bar and restaurant close to home.”

“The event was a great event and a good opportunity to have fun and practice our dances at the same time.”

“It was so much fun! Good for the husbands to see what their wives can do. The food was really good!”

Many others expressed it would not be their last!

Hats were tipped to the Cadillac Chaparral and their staff. They showed us they had moves of their own, as they accommodated the 63 attendees.

Be prepared to make “merry” at the Line Dance Christmas Party on Dec. 8 in the Vermillion Room. Non-members are welcome to join in the fun. Mark your calendars and watch for details!

If you would like to join the SBLDC, check out our website at www.sbldc.weebly.com or contact Kaye Caulkins by email at [email protected] Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions, with no pre-booking required, for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year. Why miss all the fun? Sign up now!